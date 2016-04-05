2017 RV Shows in the USA and Canada

RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to RV dealer. Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see such a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.” Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.
Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.
Shows in the USA and Canada
Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.
2017 RV Shows
Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show
January 5-7
Colorado Convention Center
Denver, CO
Greenville RV Show
January 6-8
TD Convention Center
Greenville, SC
Knoxville RV Show
January 6-8
Sevierville Convention Center
Sevierville, TN
Wisconsin RV Show
January 6-8
Wisconsin Center
Milwaukee, WI
Houston Boat, Sport & Travel Show
January 6-15
NRG Center
Houston, TX
Indy RV Expo
January 7-15
Indiana State Fairgrounds
Indianapolis, IN
Pittsburgh RV Show
January 7-15
David L. Lawrence Convention Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show
January 11-15
McCormick Place
Chicago, IL
Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show
January 12-15
DeVos Place
Grand Rapids, MI
Mid-America RV Show
January 12-15
Bartle Hall
Kansas City, MO
56th Annual RV & Campgrounds Show
January 13-15
Allentown Fairgrounds
Allentown, PA
Greater Chicago RV Show
January 13-15
Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center
Schaumburg, IL
Valley RV & Camping Show
January 13-15
Century Center
South Bend, IN
Washington RV Show
January 13-15
Dulles Expo Center
Chantilly, VA
Boston RV & Camping Expo
January 13-16
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
Boston, MA
Florida RV SuperShow
January 18-22
Florida State Fairgrounds
Tampa, FL
Tacoma RV Show
January 19-22
Tacoma Dome
Tacoma, WA
Austin Boat & Travel Trailer Show
January 19-22
Austin Convention Center
Austin, TX
Toronto RV Show & Sale
January 19-22
Toronto Congress Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Northeast RV and Camping Show
January 20-22
CT Convention Center
Hartford, CT
Chattanooga RV Show
January 20-22
Chattanooga Convention Center
Chattanooga, TN
New Jersey RV & Camping Show
January 20-22
New Jersey Convention Center
Edison, NJ
Georgia RV & Camper Show
January 23-25
Cobb Galleria Centre
Atlanta, GA
Louisville Boat, RV Sport Show
January 25-29
Kentucky Exposition Center
Louisville , KY
Ft. Myers RV Show
January 26-29
Lee Civic Center
Ft. Myers, FL
Atlanta Camping & RV Show
January 27-29
Atlanta Exposition Center South
Atlanta, GA
Cincinnati- Dayton RV Show
February 2-5
Airport Expo Center
Vandalia, OH
Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show
February 2-5
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, IN
Hamilton RV Show & Sale
February 3-5
Players Paradise Sports Complex
Stoney Creek, ON, Canada
Seattle RV Show
February 9-12
CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Jacksonville RV MegaShow
February 9-12
Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Jacksonville, FL
Minneapolis/St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show
February 9-12
Minneapolis Convention Center
Minneapolis, MN
Salem Spring RV Show
February 9-12
Oregon Sate Fairgrounds
Salem, OR
Ottawa RV Expo & Sale
February 9-12
EY Centre
Ottawa, ON, Canada
San Antonio Boat & Travel Trailer Show
February 9-12
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
Columbus RV Show
February 10-12
Greater Columbus Convention Center
Columbus, OH
Richmond Camping RV Expo
February 10-12
Richmond Int’l. Raceway Complex
Richmond, VA
Austin RV Super Sale
February 16-19
Austin Convention Center
Austin, TX
Chicago RV & Camping Show
February 16-19
Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
Palatine, IL
West Palm Beach RV Show
February 16-19
South Florida Fairgrounds
West Palm Beach, FL
Atlantic City RV & Camping Show
February 17-19
Atlantic City Convention Center
Atlantic City, NJ
Maryland RV Show
February 17-19
Maryland State Fairgrounds
Timonium, MD
Vermont State RV & Camping Show
February 17-19
Champlain Valley Expo
Essex Junction, VT
Northeast RV New Product Show
February 17-20
Rockland Community College Field House
Suffern, NY
Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show
February 17-26
Indiana State Fairgrounds
Indianapolis, IN
Good Sam RV Super Show
February 23-26
Phoenix International Raceway
Phoenix, AZ
Harrisburg RV and Camping Show
February 23-26
PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center
Harrisburg, PA
Colorado RV, Sports and Travel Show
March 2-5
National Western Complex
Denver, CO
Greater Philadelphia RV Show
March 2-5
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
Oaks , PA
Ocala RV Show
March 2-5
Florida Horse Park
Ocala, FL
Central-Illinois Recreational Show
March 3-5
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Eugene Spring RV Show
March 3-5
Lane County Fairgrounds
Eugene, OR
Fredericksburg RV Show
March 3-5
Fredericksburg Expo Center
Fredericksburg, VA
Rhode Island RV, Camping Show and Sale
March 3-5
Rhode Island Convention Center
Providence, RI
Virginia RV Show
March 10-12
Hampton Roads Convention Center
Hampton, VA
Springfield RV & Camping Show
March 17-19
Prairie Capital Convention Center
Springfield, IL
Northwest Sports Show
March 23-26
Minneapolis Convention Center
Minneapolis, MN
Evergreen Spring RV Show
March 31-April 2
Evergreen State Fairgrounds
Monroe, WA
22nd Annual Super Saver RV Show
April 21-23
Century Link – Lee Sports Complex
Ft. Myers, FL
