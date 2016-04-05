2017 RV Shows in the USA and Canada





RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to RV dealer. Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see such a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.” Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.

Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.

Shows in the USA and Canada

The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.

Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.

2017 RV Shows

Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show

January 5-7

Colorado Convention Center

Denver, CO Greenville RV Show

January 6-8

TD Convention Center

Greenville, SC Knoxville RV Show

January 6-8

Sevierville Convention Center

Sevierville, TN Wisconsin RV Show

January 6-8

Wisconsin Center

Milwaukee, WI Houston Boat, Sport & Travel Show

January 6-15

NRG Center

Houston, TX Indy RV Expo

January 7-15

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Indianapolis, IN Pittsburgh RV Show

January 7-15

David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Pittsburgh, PA Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show

January 11-15

McCormick Place

Chicago, IL Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

January 12-15

DeVos Place

Grand Rapids, MI Mid-America RV Show

January 12-15

Bartle Hall

Kansas City, MO 56th Annual RV & Campgrounds Show

January 13-15

Allentown Fairgrounds

Allentown, PA Greater Chicago RV Show

January 13-15

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center

Schaumburg, IL Valley RV & Camping Show

January 13-15

Century Center

South Bend, IN Washington RV Show

January 13-15

Dulles Expo Center

Chantilly, VA Boston RV & Camping Expo

January 13-16

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

Boston, MA

Florida RV SuperShow

January 18-22

Florida State Fairgrounds

Tampa, FL Tacoma RV Show

January 19-22

Tacoma Dome

Tacoma, WA Austin Boat & Travel Trailer Show

January 19-22

Austin Convention Center

Austin, TX Toronto RV Show & Sale

January 19-22

Toronto Congress Centre

Toronto, ON, Canada Northeast RV and Camping Show

January 20-22

CT Convention Center

Hartford, CT Chattanooga RV Show

January 20-22

Chattanooga Convention Center

Chattanooga, TN New Jersey RV & Camping Show

January 20-22

New Jersey Convention Center

Edison, NJ Georgia RV & Camper Show

January 23-25

Cobb Galleria Centre

Atlanta, GA Louisville Boat, RV Sport Show

January 25-29

Kentucky Exposition Center

Louisville , KY Ft. Myers RV Show

January 26-29

Lee Civic Center

Ft. Myers, FL Atlanta Camping & RV Show

January 27-29

Atlanta Exposition Center South

Atlanta, GA

Cincinnati- Dayton RV Show

February 2-5

Airport Expo Center

Vandalia, OH Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show

February 2-5

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Fort Wayne, IN Hamilton RV Show & Sale

February 3-5

Players Paradise Sports Complex

Stoney Creek, ON, Canada Seattle RV Show

February 9-12

CenturyLink Field Event Center

Seattle, WA Jacksonville RV MegaShow

February 9-12

Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Jacksonville, FL Minneapolis/St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show

February 9-12

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis, MN Salem Spring RV Show

February 9-12

Oregon Sate Fairgrounds

Salem, OR Ottawa RV Expo & Sale

February 9-12

EY Centre

Ottawa, ON, Canada San Antonio Boat & Travel Trailer Show

February 9-12

Alamodome

San Antonio, TX Columbus RV Show

February 10-12

Greater Columbus Convention Center

Columbus, OH Richmond Camping RV Expo

February 10-12

Richmond Int’l. Raceway Complex

Richmond, VA

Austin RV Super Sale

February 16-19

Austin Convention Center

Austin, TX Chicago RV & Camping Show

February 16-19

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

Palatine, IL West Palm Beach RV Show

February 16-19

South Florida Fairgrounds

West Palm Beach, FL Atlantic City RV & Camping Show

February 17-19

Atlantic City Convention Center

Atlantic City, NJ Maryland RV Show

February 17-19

Maryland State Fairgrounds

Timonium, MD Vermont State RV & Camping Show

February 17-19

Champlain Valley Expo

Essex Junction, VT Northeast RV New Product Show

February 17-20

Rockland Community College Field House

Suffern, NY Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show

February 17-26

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Indianapolis, IN Good Sam RV Super Show

February 23-26

Phoenix International Raceway

Phoenix, AZ Harrisburg RV and Camping Show

February 23-26

PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center

Harrisburg, PA Colorado RV, Sports and Travel Show

March 2-5

National Western Complex

Denver, CO Greater Philadelphia RV Show

March 2-5

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Oaks , PA Ocala RV Show

March 2-5

Florida Horse Park

Ocala, FL Central-Illinois Recreational Show

March 3-5

Peoria Civic Center

Peoria, IL Eugene Spring RV Show

March 3-5

Lane County Fairgrounds

Eugene, OR Fredericksburg RV Show

March 3-5

Fredericksburg Expo Center

Fredericksburg, VA Rhode Island RV, Camping Show and Sale

March 3-5

Rhode Island Convention Center

Providence, RI Virginia RV Show

March 10-12

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Hampton, VA Springfield RV & Camping Show

March 17-19

Prairie Capital Convention Center

Springfield, IL Northwest Sports Show

March 23-26

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis, MN Evergreen Spring RV Show

March 31-April 2

Evergreen State Fairgrounds

Monroe, WA 22nd Annual Super Saver RV Show

April 21-23

Century Link – Lee Sports Complex

Ft. Myers, FL