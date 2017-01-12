2017 RV Shows in the USA and Canada

RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to RV dealer. Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see such a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.” Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.
Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.
Shows in the USA and Canada
The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.
Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.
SHOW PROMOTERS:
Don’t see your show here? Then please send the details so we can list it. And if you want some extra visibility on this popular page, let us know and we’ll provide details. Email chuck (at) rvtravel.com .
2017 RV Shows
Flint Camper & RV Show
March 16-19
Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center
Flint, MI
48th Annual RV Super Show
March 16-19
State Fair Park
Oklahoma City, OK
Springfield RV & Camping Show
March 17-19
Prairie Capital Convention Center
Springfield, IL
Montana RV, Boat & Powersports Show
March 17-19
MetraPark Expo Center
Billings, MT
Champlain Valley RV & Boat Show
March 18-19
Crete Memorial Civic Center
Plattsburgh, NY
Northwest Sports Show
March 23-26
Minneapolis Convention Center
Minneapolis, MN
Northwest Michigan Camper & RV Show
March 24-26
Grand Traverse County Civic Center
Traverse City, MI
New Hampshire Camping & RV Show
March 24-26
New Hampshire Sportsplex
Bedford, NH
Upper Peninsula Boat, Sport & RV Show
March 24-26
Superior Dome
Marquette, MI
Evergreen Spring RV Show
March 31-April 2
Evergreen State Fairgrounds
Monroe, WA
Great Rockies Sport, RV & Boat Show
March 31-April 2
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MSU
Bozeman, MT
Vacationland RV & Camping Show
April 8-9
Norway Savings Bank Arena
Auburn, ME
Acadiana RV, Sport & Boat Show
April 21-23
Cajun Field
Lafayette, LA
22nd Annual Super Saver RV Show
April 21-23
Century Link – Lee Sports Complex
Ft. Myers, FL
Spring Hall of Fame RV & Camping Show
April 27-30
RV/MH Hall of Fame
Elkhart, IN
Puyallup RV Show
May 4-7
Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup, WA
Green Country RV Show
July 21-23
River Spirit Expo at Expo Square
Tulsa, OK
Midwest RV Super Show
August 10-13
RV/MH Hall of Fame
Elkhart, IN
America’s Largest RV Show
September 13-17
Giant Center
Hershey, PA
New York State RV Show
September 29-October 1
NYS Fairgrounds
Syracuse, NY
California RV Show
October 6-15
Pomona Fairplex
Pomona, CA
Fall RV Show & Bargain Expo
October 12-15
State Fair Park
Oklahoma City, OK
8 thoughts on “2017 RV Shows in the USA and Canada”
And Hershey is being advertised for Sept 13-17.
Thank you, B. It’s been added to our list. 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com
The Maryland show is also the following weekend. Then there is Oaks PA. York Pa and Harrisburg if you are in the Phila area
WHEN IS YORK? I HAVE BEEN THERE BEFORE BUT NOT TO OAKS.
March 10-12. It’s been added to our list. Thanks for asking. —Diane at RVtravel.com
Thanks, AppyCamper. All but the York, PA, show were already included in our list. I’ve added the York show. Sometimes we don’t get notified of shows, or don’t run into them while we’re searching for shows to list, so appreciate hearing from our readers or show promoters in order to make our list as complete as possible. Appy Camping! 😉 —Diane at RVtravel.com
You forgot the Houston RV show in February.
Thank you, Tim. Sorry we missed it. We put in the shows we hear about or find when searching for them, but sometimes we might miss something — which is why we appreciate hearing from our readers in case we inadvertently miss a show. It’s been added. 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com