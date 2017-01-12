2017 RV Shows in the USA and Canada





RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to RV dealer. Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see such a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.” Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.

Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.

Shows in the USA and Canada

The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.

Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.

2017 RV Shows

Flint Camper & RV Show

March 16-19

Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center

Flint, MI 48th Annual RV Super Show

March 16-19

State Fair Park

Oklahoma City, OK

Springfield RV & Camping Show

March 17-19

Prairie Capital Convention Center

Springfield, IL

Montana RV, Boat & Powersports Show

March 17-19

MetraPark Expo Center

Billings, MT

Champlain Valley RV & Boat Show

March 18-19

Crete Memorial Civic Center

Plattsburgh, NY

Northwest Sports Show

March 23-26

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis, MN

Northwest Michigan Camper & RV Show

March 24-26

Grand Traverse County Civic Center

Traverse City, MI

New Hampshire Camping & RV Show

March 24-26

New Hampshire Sportsplex

Bedford, NH

Upper Peninsula Boat, Sport & RV Show

March 24-26

Superior Dome

Marquette, MI

Evergreen Spring RV Show

March 31-April 2

Evergreen State Fairgrounds

Monroe, WA

Great Rockies Sport, RV & Boat Show

March 31-April 2

Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MSU

Bozeman, MT

Vacationland RV & Camping Show

April 8-9

Norway Savings Bank Arena

Auburn, ME

Acadiana RV, Sport & Boat Show

April 21-23

Cajun Field

Lafayette, LA

22nd Annual Super Saver RV Show

April 21-23

Century Link – Lee Sports Complex

Ft. Myers, FL

Spring Hall of Fame RV & Camping Show

April 27-30

RV/MH Hall of Fame

Elkhart, IN

Puyallup RV Show

May 4-7

Washington State Fair Events Center

Puyallup, WA Green Country RV Show

July 21-23

River Spirit Expo at Expo Square

Tulsa, OK Midwest RV Super Show

August 10-13

RV/MH Hall of Fame

Elkhart, IN Now available!

Locate services at Interstate exits

The 2017 Next Exit is the most complete USA Interstate highway exit directory ever published for every exit of major and most minor routes. Find what's located at upcoming exits on your route — gas, food, lodging, camping, shopping, hospitals, Walmarts and much more. A best-seller year after year. Learn more or order. America's Largest RV Show

September 13-17

Giant Center

Hershey, PA New York State RV Show

September 29-October 1

NYS Fairgrounds

Syracuse, NY California RV Show

October 6-15

Pomona Fairplex

Pomona, CA Fall RV Show & Bargain Expo

October 12-15

State Fair Park

Oklahoma City, OK