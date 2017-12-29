2018 Next Exit highway guide published

The ever-popular Next EXIT Directory, a motorists’ guide to services located along U.S. interstate highways, is now available. The Next EXIT 2018 is the 27th updated edition of the iconic USA directory, which in its 508 pages lists gas stations, food, lodging, shopping, hospitals, RV parks and other services.

Even motorists with GPS devices or mapping apps swear by this annual publication. It’s so easy to flip to the appropriate page and learn what’s along your route before you arrive at the exit, not after you’ve passed.

The authors have been physically identifying and recording the location of each and every gas station, restaurant, and other significant places and services on every exit on every interstate highway in the contiguous United States for 30 years, averaging 35,000 miles a year — more than a million miles and counting.

The most convenient way to order the book (at a discounted price) is at Amazon, where the last time we checked it sold for about $13.50.