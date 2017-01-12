2018 RV Shows in the USA and Canada

RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to RV dealer. Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see such a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.” Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.
Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.
Shows in the USA and Canada
The information below is accurate to the best of our knowledge.
Before attending an RV show, please check with the organizers to be sure the dates shown here are still correct. Some shows may have been canceled or their dates changed.
SHOW PROMOTERS:
Don’t see your show here? Then please send the details so we can list it. And if you want some extra visibility on this popular page, let us know and we’ll provide details. Email diane (at) rvtravel.com .
Weekly news about RVing
Keep up with the latest news and information about RVing. The free RVtravel.com newsletter has been informing and entertaining RVers weekly since 2001 with 60,000 readers per week. Sign up in 30 seconds. Your email stays private. Easy unsubscribe if you aren’t satisfied (but you will be).
Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show
January 4-6
Colorado Convention Center
Denver, CO
Greater Atlanta RV Show
January 5-7
Georgia International Convention Center
College Park, GA
Knoxville RV Show
January 5-7
Sevierville Convention Center
Sevierville, TN
South Carolina RV & Camping Show
January 5-7
TD Convention Center
Greenville, SC
Wisconsin RV Show
January 5-7
Wisconsin Center District
Milwaukee, WI
Pittsburgh RV Show
January 6-14
David L Lawrence Convention Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Mid America RV Show
January 11-14
Kansas City Convention Center – Bartle Hall
Kansas City, MO
57th Annual RV & Campgrounds Show
January 12-14
Allentown Fairgrounds
Allentown, PA
Washington Camping RV Expo
January 12-14
Dulles Expo Center
Chantilly, VA
Boston RV & Camping Expo
Visit Show Website.
January 12-15
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
Boston, MA
Florida RV Supershow
January 16-21
Florida State Fairgrounds
Tampa, FL
Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale
January 18-21
Spokane County Fair & Expo Center
Spokane, WA
Tacoma RV Show
January 18-21
Tacoma Dome
Tacoma, WA
Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Greater Chicago RV Show
January 19-21
Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center
N. Schaumburg, IL
January 19-21
Kentucky Horse Park
Lexington, KY
January 19-21
NJ Convention & Expo Center
Edison, NJ
Cincinnati-Dayton RV Show
January 25-28
Dayton Convention Center
Dayton, OH
Greater Phoenix RV Show
January 26-28
Phoenix Convention Center
Phoenix, AZ
UPDATED HOURLY!
Best-selling RV Parts and Accessories
Here are the best-selling RV parts and accessories at Amazon.com. This list is updated hourly.
See what’s hot right now.
Hamilton RV Show and Sale
February 2-4
Players Paradise, Stoney Creek
Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Rhode Island RV & Camping Show
February 2-4
Rhode Island Convention Center
Providence, RI
Suburban Collection Showplace
Novi, MI
Visit the show website.
February 9-11
The EY Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
February 9-11
Hampton Roads Convention Center
Hampton, VA
Minneapolis/St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show
February 9-11
Minneapolis Convention Center
Minneapolis, MN
Richmond Camping RV Expo
February 9-11
Richmond International Raceway
Richmond, VA
Atlantic City RV & Camping Show
February 16-18
Atlantic City Convention Center
Atlantic City, NJ
Chattanooga RV Show
February 16-18
Chattanooga Convention Center
Chattanooga, TN
Gulf Coast RV Show – Mobile
February 16-18
Mobile Convention Center
Mobile, AL
Springfield RV & Camping Show
February 16-18
Big E
West Springfield, MA
Harrisburg RV & Camping Show
February 22-25
PA Farm Show Complex & Event Center
Harrisburg, PA
Columbus RV Show
February 23-25
Greater Columbus Convention Center
Columbus, OH
Battle Creek Camper & RV Show
March 1-4
Kellogg Arena
Battle Creek, MI
Central New York RV Show
March 1-4
NYS Fairgrounds
Syracuse, NY
Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show
March 1-4
National Western Complex
Denver, CO
Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show
March 1-4
International Centre
Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Central Illinois RV Show
March 2-4
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Rhode Island RV & Camping Show
March 2-4
Rhode Island Convention Center
Providence, RI
Port Huron Camper & RV Show
March 8-11
Blue Water Convention Center
Port Huron, MI
Virginia RV Show – Hampton
March 9-11
Hampton Roads Convention Center
Hampton, VA
Flint Camper & RV Show
March 15-18
Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center
Flint, MI
Memphis RV Show
March 16-18
Memphis Cook Convention Center – Cannon Center
Memphis, TN
Greater Tucson RV Show
March 23-25
Tucson Convention Center
Tucson, AZ
Northwest Michigan Camper & RV Show
March 23-25
Grand Traverse County Civic Center
Traverse City, MI
Springfield RV & Camping Show
March 23-25
BOS Convention Center
Springfield, IL
April 6-8
Good Sam Indy RV Super Show
April 12-15
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis, IN
Puyallup RV Show
May 3-6
Puyallup Fairgrounds
Puyallup, WA
Visit the show website.
America’s most-comprehensive
RV channel on YouTube
Watch hundreds of RVing videos
Watch helpful videos by America’s best-known RVing experts, including RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury, on the RVtravel.com YouTube Channel. The hundreds of entertaining and informative videos have been viewed more than 16.7 million times! Visit the channel to watch videos and/or to sign up to receive notices of each new one posted.
8 thoughts on “2018 RV Shows in the USA and Canada”
And Hershey is being advertised for Sept 13-17.
Thank you, B. It’s been added to our list. 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com
The Maryland show is also the following weekend. Then there is Oaks PA. York Pa and Harrisburg if you are in the Phila area
WHEN IS YORK? I HAVE BEEN THERE BEFORE BUT NOT TO OAKS.
March 10-12. It’s been added to our list. Thanks for asking. —Diane at RVtravel.com
Thanks, AppyCamper. All but the York, PA, show were already included in our list. I’ve added the York show. Sometimes we don’t get notified of shows, or don’t run into them while we’re searching for shows to list, so appreciate hearing from our readers or show promoters in order to make our list as complete as possible. Appy Camping! 😉 —Diane at RVtravel.com
You forgot the Houston RV show in February.
Thank you, Tim. Sorry we missed it. We put in the shows we hear about or find when searching for them, but sometimes we might miss something — which is why we appreciate hearing from our readers in case we inadvertently miss a show. It’s been added. 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com
Comments are closed.