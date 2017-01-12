2018 RV Shows in the USA and Canada

RV shows present a rare opportunity to see many recreational vehicles without driving from RV dealer to RV dealer. Most RV shows charge an admission, but for most RVers it’s a modest investment for the opportunity to see such a wide range of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, truck campers and even pop up trailers in one place, often at special “show prices.” Some of the bargains are real, others are simply prices an RV dealer would likely accept back at the dealership from an RV buyer with sharp negotiation skills.

Most RV shows are held January through March, then again September through November. Those held in the late spring and summer are typically part of large national and regional rallies.

Shows in the USA and Canada

2018 RV Shows Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show

January 4-6

Colorado Convention Center

Denver, CO Greater Atlanta RV Show

January 5-7

Georgia International Convention Center

College Park, GA Knoxville RV Show

January 5-7

Sevierville Convention Center

Sevierville, TN South Carolina RV & Camping Show

January 5-7

TD Convention Center

Greenville, SC Wisconsin RV Show

January 5-7

Wisconsin Center District

Milwaukee, WI Pittsburgh RV Show

January 6-14

David L Lawrence Convention Center

Pittsburgh, PA Mid America RV Show

January 11-14

Kansas City Convention Center – Bartle Hall

Kansas City, MO 57th Annual RV & Campgrounds Show

January 12-14

Allentown Fairgrounds

Allentown, PA Washington Camping RV Expo

January 12-14

Dulles Expo Center

Chantilly, VA Boston RV & Camping Expo

January 12-15

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

Boston, MA Florida RV Supershow

January 16-21

Florida State Fairgrounds

Tampa, FL Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale

January 18-21

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Spokane, WA Tacoma RV Show

January 18-21

Tacoma Dome

Tacoma, WA Toronto RV Show and Sale January 18-21 (Location to be announced)

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Greater Chicago RV Show

January 19-21

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center

N. Schaumburg, IL Lexington RV Show

January 19-21

Kentucky Horse Park

Lexington, KY New Jersey RV & Camping Show

January 19-21

NJ Convention & Expo Center

Edison, NJ Cincinnati-Dayton RV Show

January 25-28

Dayton Convention Center

Dayton, OH Greater Phoenix RV Show

January 26-28

Phoenix Convention Center

Hamilton RV Show and Sale

February 2-4

Players Paradise, Stoney Creek

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Rhode Island RV & Camping Show

February 2-4

Rhode Island Convention Center

Providence, RI Detroit Camper & RV Show February 7-11

Suburban Collection Showplace

Novi, MI

Seattle RV Show

February 8-11

CenturyLink Field Event Center



Seattle, WA

Ottawa RV Expo and Sale

Ottawa RV Expo and Sale

February 9-11

The EY Centre

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Virginia RV Show

February 9-11

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Hampton, VA

Minneapolis/St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show

February 9-11

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis, MN Richmond Camping RV Expo

February 9-11

Richmond International Raceway

Richmond, VA Atlantic City RV & Camping Show

February 16-18

Atlantic City Convention Center

Atlantic City, NJ Chattanooga RV Show

February 16-18

Chattanooga Convention Center

Chattanooga, TN Gulf Coast RV Show – Mobile

February 16-18

Mobile Convention Center

Mobile, AL Springfield RV & Camping Show

February 16-18

Big E

West Springfield, MA Harrisburg RV & Camping Show

February 22-25

PA Farm Show Complex & Event Center

Harrisburg, PA Columbus RV Show

February 23-25

Greater Columbus Convention Center

Columbus, OH Battle Creek Camper & RV Show

March 1-4

Kellogg Arena

Battle Creek, MI Central New York RV Show

March 1-4

NYS Fairgrounds

Syracuse, NY Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show

March 1-4

National Western Complex

Denver, CO Toronto Spring Camping & RV Show

March 1-4

International Centre

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Central Illinois RV Show

March 2-4

Peoria Civic Center

Peoria, IL Rhode Island RV & Camping Show

March 2-4

Rhode Island Convention Center

Providence, RI Port Huron Camper & RV Show

March 8-11

Blue Water Convention Center

Port Huron, MI Virginia RV Show – Hampton

March 9-11

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Hampton, VA Flint Camper & RV Show

March 15-18

Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center

Flint, MI Memphis RV Show

March 16-18

Memphis Cook Convention Center – Cannon Center

Memphis, TN Greater Tucson RV Show

March 23-25

Tucson Convention Center

Tucson, AZ Northwest Michigan Camper & RV Show

March 23-25

Grand Traverse County Civic Center

Traverse City, MI Springfield RV & Camping Show

March 23-25

BOS Convention Center

Springfield, IL Kitchener RV Show and Sale

April 6-8 Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Kitchener, Ontario, Canada Good Sam Indy RV Super Show

April 12-15

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, IN Puyallup RV Show

May 3-6

Puyallup Fairgrounds

Puyallup, WA

Puyallup, WA