RV mold: Seek and destroy!





By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

What is the best way to find out if there is mold in our rig? What are the steps that need to be taken if mold is found? Mike

Dear Mike,

Mold is sight and mold is smell! Maybe I’ve been around these things too long, but I can usually ID a mildewed and moldy coach from a few feet away.

Aside from smelling the offending fungus, it is often visible, but not always, especially if it has seeped into the carpet and the subfloor is wet and rotting.

A mold test kit is another way to tell if there is something growing in the coach. There are a number of brands available, and are available at Amazon.com.

If mold is found, there are steps which can be taken to remediate the infestation. First and foremost is to find the source of moisture and stop it. In humid tropical climates mildew and mold are commonplace, and you don’t even have to have a leak to get it. Most of us, however, usually find the fungus growing where there has been some sort of leak. Once the leak is stopped, the area has to be dried and cleaned. If the leak involves the inside of a wall or concealed space, it has to be opened up to sir dry or the mold and rot will continue.

Amazon has a number of products and resources for mold remediation, and you can look them over here. Note that a hypochlorite solution (i.e.Clorox Bleach) works very well, but can damage certain surfaces and materials, so be careful if you plan to use it.