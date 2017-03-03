Winnebago recalls Travato RVs for LP issue





(March 3, 2017) — Winnebago Industries, Inc. is recalling 1,058 model year 2016-2017 Travato motorhomes. The liquid propane (LP) hose may contact the emergency brake cable, potentially damaging it and causing it to leak propane.

According to the recall report from Winnebago: “On January 8th, we intercepted a internet communication from a customer claiming to have developed and LP leak. Customer stated that she took the coach to her dealer and they found that the LP line had been in contact with the emergency brake cable causing it to rupture. We began an in house audit, and placed all in house products on rework campaign #597. Seventy six units were inspected in house and two units were found to have the condition.”

The company also noted: “If the LP line is in contact with the emergency brake cable, the LP line can be ruptured causing an LP leak. An LP can result in fire/explosion, property damage, personal injury or death.”

Winnebago will notify owners and dealers will inspect the vehicles, repositioning and securing the LP hose to avoid contact with the brake cable, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-800-537-1885.