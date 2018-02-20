The time I spent in Congress

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

Many RVers in the West head to Arizona for the winter. One lesser-known destination is the tiny town of Congress. It’s not much to look at: a dusty spot in the middle of nowhere. But for hundreds of migrating RVers it’s home sweet home.

I once spent a couple of hours in Congress. When I spotted the town on a map I knew I must make the pilgrimage. I reasoned that one day in the distant future when someone asked me what I had accomplished in my life, I could look them squarely in the eyes and say with complete honesty that “I had spent some time in Congress.”

I’m not sure today that I’d brag about that. But, yeah, I would.