781 essay update Sunday night

The free Gaffer Tape offer has now expired. Approximately 7,800 RVtravel.com readers clicked through to claim their free roll of Gaffer Tape from the folks at Gaffer Power.

SATURDAY MORNING NEWSLETTER FOLLOWS

In last week’s issue, I promised that the folks at Gaffer Power would send readers of this newsletter a free sample roll of their excellent Gaffer Tape upon request — free postage, no strings attached.

Well, they did — to the first 750 readers who responded. But by 5 a.m., Pacific Time other readers were getting an “out of stock” message with an offer of 20 percent off. “Bait and switch,” some wrote. “A scam,” said others. I spent much of Saturday and Sunday replying to comments and emailing explanations, saying it was neither.

The problem was the company had no idea of how many people read this newsletter, and they greatly underestimated how much tape they’d need: They had set aside 750 rolls, which was not nearly enough. I messed up by playing up the offer so big without checking all the details: I was very excited about giving you something of excellent value and wanted to be sure you didn’t miss out (read our review of the product).

Well, the good news, the deal is back, and you won’t get an “out of stock message” this time. The company apologized repeatedly to me about causing so much frustration and even anger in some cases. It disheartened me that many readers unsubscribed to this newsletter without even giving me a chance to explain the honest mistake.

So, please click here to claim your roll of Gaffer Tape (the roll is 2 inches wide by 10 yards long).

I apologize for the mess up last week. And I thank the people at Gaffer Power for being so eager to make things right.