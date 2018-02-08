A 99-year-old RVer driving wrong way kills teens in head-on crash

(Feb. 7, 2018) — A 99-year-old man driving the wrong way on a Florida highway crashed head-on into a truck, killing the two teens inside. The crash occurred Tuesday night, just before 7 p.m., near Fort Pierce, Florida.

Walter Roney of Michigan was driving his 1986 Mirage RV westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Road 70 when he crashed into a 2013 Chevy Silverado. Britney Poindexter and Santia Feketa were killed instantly by the 98-year-old RVer going the wrong way in traffic.

Roney and his passenger, 75-year-old Carolyn Bruns, were rushed to Lawnwood Medical Center. Roney was last reported in critical condition while his friend was in serious condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

