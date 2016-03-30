A big TV installation idea for small RVs







By Greg Illes

Our RV floor plan had only one TV, and it was mounted up front, high above the captains’ chairs. Even after we replaced the old CRT monster with a modern flat-screen, it was still an impossible situation.

We couldn’t view the TV from the captains’ chairs because it was impossibly high above, and we couldn’t view it from the dinette area because it was too small and far away. Installing a bigger flat-screen would have blocked our front storage areas, so that was not an option either.

After a long time thinking, we developed a novel installation for a large-ish (32-inch) flat-screen. The screen stores in a horizontal position, underneath the front storage area in the Class A. When it’s time to watch, a couple of straps unhook and the TV swings down to hang vertically. There’s a small catch just behind it, on the center post of the windshield.

In this position, that 32-inch screen is wonderfully positioned for viewing from the captains’ chairs. And the screen is big enough to watch from the dinette area, too. In fact, if we have company, we can put up a couple of camp chairs so that four people can watch. Not bad for a 27-foot Class A.

I don’t know that this technique would work in a Class C, but there is plenty of room under our front overhead storage area. There’s a bit of geometry involved, working out the angles and distances, but once that’s done, the TV deploys in less than a minute and stores back flat in the same time. All the cables are bundled and run through a single hole in the overhead.

Watching “the tube” now is a real pleasure, and we can kick back the captains’ chairs, swivel/recline, and have nearly a home-theater experience.

photos: Greg Illes

Greg Illes is a retired systems engineer who loves thinking up RV upgrades and modifications. When he’s not working on his motorhome, he’s traveling in it. You can follow his blog at www.divver-city.com/blog.