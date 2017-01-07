Comments for A bit of rambling on a Friday night
Chuck all You can do is go with the flow one way or the other. Just enjoy “just like ya said you have been doing it half your life and still ❤️❤️❤️It..Now that is the way most of us feel. Iam 68 year old 39 year old over the road professional driver retired an full timer and I am still loveing the sites Old and new..Happy Trails be Safe. Ron Story Eugene,Oregon
What are the 3 large companies you are referring to. I used to have a Casita and now a KZ travel trailer and I consider them well made
Thanks for sharing your insights and perspective. Don’t ever apologize for leading the charge regarding RV quality. You helping to serve as the voice needed that will hopefully help the industry wake up. I won’t bore you with the details of my nightmare over the last 12 months with a new motorhome (mine experience is similar to the thousands of others), but grateful for you helping to be a voice for the rest of us. Go well!
I really enjoyed your video. Do it more often, please.
I enjoyed the talk and I do enjoy the letter . Next time Gail can join in . Your right about quality. I drive a 2005 Newmar Mountain Aire.
I enjoyed your talk. It is so true about new RV’s, look past the bling… We have a 2006 Monaco Dynasty and there is no comparison to the new Dynasty’s. They are all about looking good.
Enjoy your newsletter every week.
