Portable alarm can help in scary situation!

By Emily Woodbury

STAFF WRITER

BASU’s eAlarm is incredibly handy for a keychain safety device. For RVers, we may find ourselves in situations where dangerous things “could happen.” Maybe we’re walking alone at night in a campground and a stranger follows us, perhaps we’re out on a hike and we encounter a bear, maybe after a long day in a National Park we come back and see an intruder breaking into our RV.

Most of these things never happen, but to some, a small alarm, with ear-piercing sounds up to 130-decibels (ouch), might be just what’s needed to feel comforted.

BASU’s eAlarm is the world’s smallest emergency alarm. The device is entirely legal (it’s even allowed on airplanes), super compact, lightweight and boasts statistics that say, “it works!” The smaller of the alarms, the regular eAlarm, is 120-decibels and fits perfectly on a keychain. The larger of the two, the eAlarm+ blasts out 130-decibel sounds and is great for keeping in your backpack or glove compartment. To activate the alarm, a tab is pulled and the alarm will sound up to 30 minutes or until stopped.

The alarm has proven to work against criminals, bears, intrusion, and as a rescue signal.

I plan on carrying my eAlarm everywhere. I’ll keep it in my backpack when I go hiking, on my keychain when I take my dog outside late at night. When I camp I’ll keep it next to my pillow. I don’t mean to sound paranoid, but it does make me feel good to have handy.

You can buy a Basu eAlarm here for $16. New customers receive 20 percent off their first order.