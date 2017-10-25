Emily: Preparing for your own safety is not “paranoid” in any manner. Obtaining the tools and knowledge to handle whatever emergencies you’re willing to handle is the key to sleeping well at night. What is NOT healthy is remaining paralyzed by fear and doing nothing. Professionally, I like the features of the BASU Alarm+ units quite a bit. 130Db and the ability to use them on tripwires works as well as sound alone can. If used against predators, never employ an alarm with easily removable batteries, simple buttons, or any other easy deactivation. Bears have less dexterity, but all predators tend to smash annoying things, and can react unpredictably to startlingly loud sounds, so never rely ONLY on sound for predator defense. 130Db will hopefully give you time to deploy or your second countermeasure or get a headstart running. Used for emergency signaling, you may wish to operate it in short bursts to conserve battery life, and I would probably couple noise with a 2000lm flashlight. Stay safe! Wolfe (Personal Safety Instructor by day) Reply
