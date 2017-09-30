Comments for An RVer’s guide to gearing up for astronomy
Light pollution is a real problem in our modern society and has caused us to lose something important in our lives. There are a few groups, both American and International that are dedicated to preserving or reclaiming the night sky. IDA (http://www.darksky.org) and the Dark Sky Society (http://www.darkskysociety.org/) are the more prominent groups working towards that end. The IDA publishes a list of Dark Sky Parks (http://www.darksky.org/idsp/parks/) that you should consider visiting on your travels. If you have never seen a truly black sky with your own eyes it is worth the trip.
We visited McDonald Observatory in west Texas
earlier this year and were fascinated by the sites
we saw. Since then I look up more often but
its not as interesting. Your info has helped me see
how I can take charge of my own star search.
Thank you.
I also visited McDonald last year and had a great time on the tour (http://mcdonaldobservatory.org/). They offer many outreach programs on their website and in fact are having a star party tonight! There are many national, state, and university run observatories that you can visit and I highly recommend you do. Here is a great state by state list of links to various observatories. http://www.go-astronomy.com/observatories.htm
I received as a gift a Celetron binocular and tripod but find it very awkward to use above a certain inclination. Are there right angle adapters you can put on the eyepieces so you can look down into the device instead of craning your neck uncomfortably.
You have discovered one of the more challenging problems with binocular astronomy. Anything you try to see with a mounted pair of binoculars over about 45 degrees above the horizon can have to contorting yourself into very awkward and uncomfortable positions. There are several solutions to this problem that I can recommend. First and best is an accessory for your tripod called a parallelogram mount. This device will enable you to move your binoculars away from the tripod legs and change the height to be in a better position for viewing high objects. Here is one made by Orion http://www.telescope.com/Mounts-Tripods/Altazimuth-Mounts-Tripods/Orion-Paragon-Plus-Binocular-Mount-without-Tripod/c/2/sc/35/p/5376.uts
You can also use tricks to better position yourself like chairs and lounges to get yourself into a position that is more comfortable under the eyepieces. I have laid on my back on a picnic table with my head hanging over the edge looking through a pair of mounted binoculars upside-down (don’t try this for too long as all the blood will run to your head, trust me). If you are a handy-person and want a project I found this article on how to construct your own binocular diagonals http://davetrott.com/oversize-binoculars/big-binoculars/
Lastly let me direct you to a great binocular article published by Sky and Telescope a few years back. http://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-equipment/binoculars-for-astronomy/
Don’t give up! there are a million challenges associated with astronomy and you need to look at them as challenges not barriers.
Thank you so much for writing this helpful article (and thanks, Chuck for getting this feature started!). One of the joys of camping is the star viewing in remote areas. I’ve been using an app to check out “gee, what the heck is that group of stars I’m seeing?” This info will help me take it farther. Thanks again!
You are very welcome and I hope that any information I provide here will help our community to better enjoy the night sky. Smart phone applications have been a huge boon to armatures wondering what is up tonight. I encourage everyone to find one they like and use them while they site around a campfire. You will be amazed what is up there.
Wondering if you can attach a camera to these binocular types. Just returned from Grand Canyon and Zion with some great photos. Would love to extend my range with something like this.
Great intro! We live in a small city on the East coast and can only see a few dozen stars on a clear night. We attended a star party at the Greenbank observatory a number of years back and it was the first time my wife had ever seen the milky way. We often look for a clearing where we can enjoy the night sky while in a campground. We plan to upgrade the RV and travel more after we are both retired. I have been wondering if I can take the telescope. Looking forward to reading your articles.