Add a fancy outhouse to your small RV

Is your RV too small for a decent sized bathroom? Or maybe you have no bathroom at all in your small RV or camper van. Well, do we have good news for you — at least if you like the comforts of home but don’t want to buy a more fully equipped RV!

It’s called Bath2go. It’s a fancy outhouse that’s carried on the back of a vehicle, typically a van conversion, or a camper van as they are often called outside the USA. Many (if not most) of these vehicles lack a bathroom. German-made Bath2go roughly covers the entire rear of the vehicle, leaving the lights on the sides visible. Inside the box, there is enough space for a toilet, a shower, and a water tank.

Bath2go offers two models, and it is possible to get one with heated water. The basic model is priced at about $7,200 with the more comfortable model at $8,400. Installation and a vehicle-specific adapter cost extra.

The entire box can be removed from the back of the van when not needed. The mount that holds the cabin is a fixed installation.

You can learn about Bath2go at the company website. But it won’t be much use to you unless you speak German.