Add-on small shelves can organize or display

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It seems like there’s never quite enough “space” for everything in the RV. Sometimes an off-the-wall idea can help. Actually, in this case, it’s an on-the-wall idea.

Need a handy spot for small stuff you need beside the bed at night? Tired of knocking pill bottles, glasses or that paperback book off the nightstand? Pick yourself up a single-layer wooden spice rack and mount it on the wall next to the bed. You’ll find they’re just the right size for some of those small items you need close at hand.

Maybe you’ve got some stuff you’d like to tuck away in a drawer – with others to display more openly. Perhaps your idea of decorating includes odd angles, different shapes, some sort of expression about your personality – OK, for some of us, maybe it’s better we NOT express our personality with shelving, but anyway, where do you look? Try looking on Amazon, starting with a search like this one for “knickknack shelves.” You’ll come up with more ideas than you can shake a stick at – or ever stuff into the largest of RVs.

Some RVers just can’t get along without a few knickknacks. Where do you put the durn things? Again, shelves would seem a natural, but how do you keep the stuff up there? Try some non-slip shelf liner cut to fit the shelf – you’ll find it by the roll at Walmart. Some complain the stuff tends to lose its grip. Au contraire! What probably happened is you’ve picked up some unwanted dust in the mat. Simply wash the things with soapy dish water, dry ’em out, and they’ll stick again.

