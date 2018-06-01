Additional towel bar(s) easy to install

RVs just don’t come with enough shelves, hooks, hangers, and other convenience features. Even though it’s not hard to find additional fixtures to hang stuff from, the thought of digging out the drill and bits and putting new holes in your RV’s walls could be a strong deterrent to adding them.

But you can mount the KES 22.8-inch Stainless Steel Rustproof Bathroom Towel Bar with 3M’s high-quality self-adhesive without the need for drills or holes. Not only is it easier to install (less likely to generate excuses for NOT putting it up), but the towel bar is an attractive brushed finish, contemporary style that will look good in any bathroom. Add a few while you’re at it – they’re under $15 each.

FEATURES:

3M SELF-ADHESIVE: Sticky backing is a 3M product, strong adhesiveness and protects against water.

ALL METAL: Constructed of stainless steel, ensuring quality and longevity.

RUST FREE: Manufactured from T-304 premium-grade stainless steel, with an added 18/10 Chromium/Nickel content to protect against corrosion and rust.

BRUSHED FINISH: Hand-polished stainless steel finish, built to resist daily scratches, corrosion and tarnishing.

Total length: 58 CM (23 inches); Bar Length: 55 CM (21.6 inches).

SPECIFICATIONS:

-Material: SUS304 Stainless Steel

-Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel

-Total Length : 55 CM

-NOTES: Self-adhesive product only works on smooth surfaces (such as ceramic tile, metal, fiberglass, glass, etc.) free of dust and water. Leave it on 24 hours before hanging any objects.

