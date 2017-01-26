Adjustable cutlery tray expands to fit your drawer

Adjustable Cutlery Drawer

By Bob Difley

No more fishing around in a cluttered cutlery drawer for what you need. No more wasted space between your cutlery tray and the sides of your drawer.

It’s not exactly magic, but a simple idea that works. The Camco Adjustable Cutlery drawer pulls out from either side to fit your drawer, from 9 inches to 13 inches wide.

  • Features:
    Adjusts from 9″ to 13″ x 1.75″ tall
  • White
  • Easy to use and store
  • Durable

You will find the cutlery tray on ##Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing ebooks on Amazon Kindle. Follow on BoondockBobblog.

