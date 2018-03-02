Advance technology boosts power inverter capabilities

This is Mike Sokol from RVtravel.com and the No~Shock~Zone. I’ve asked for a sample TruePower Plus inverter that’s introduced in the press release below. Once it’s in my hands I’ll test it and confirm how well it works. Watch for my review of this product in a special column soon.

TruePower Plus inverters have been taken to the next level using the latest in digitally controlled and software based power conversion technology. They provide the convenience of clean household power for electric grills, entertainment systems, refrigeration and more. TruePower Plus not only converts 12VDC to 110VAC household power but will seamlessly pass through AC shore power with its built in 30A transfer switch. “With greater demands being put on RV power systems, there was a definite need for an inverter with advanced technology,” said Reese Bischoff, RV Sales Manager.



The inverters include an intuitive dual color user interface consisting of an LCD display, AC Power output, and DC input power gauges. LED indicators display power input type, and service notifications. When the system is operating normally, the entire display screen illuminates blue and green. If there is a system error, the LCD display and gauges will turn red.

In addition, the LCD display will provide a full text fault message versus confusing error codes. This innovative design takes the stress and mystery out of using an inverter for RVs. “We put a tremendous amount of research and development into the TruePower Plus design” said Bischoff. “Our top priority was to align the features with the way RVers use inverters.”

Installation time is significantly reduced with innovative AC cable strain reliefs and easy access, color coded, AC terminal blocks. This eliminates punching holes and using conduit style strain reliefs and ring terminals for AC power connections.

The TruePower Plus inverters are designed with x2 surge capability for demanding loads, convenient GFCI protected outlets and a USB charging port. Shock resistant and internal conformal coated electronics ensure protection in harsh environments.

On Board Solutions TruePower Plus inverters range in price from US $299.99 to US $589.99 and are available in both Modified Sine Wave (MS) 1200, 1500 and 2000 watts and Pure Sine Wave (PS) models in 1,000 and 2,000 watt models. Learn more here.