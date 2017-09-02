Comments for Advantages of AGM batteries in motorhome
Drew,
If that is your situation, upgrade the charger to one that is capable of managing an AGM.
Gary, I completely agree. I just replaced our 8 wet cell golf car batteries with two 8 D AGM batteries. Placing 8 outgassing wet cell batteries in a sealed compartment was stupid. Access for checking and watering was ridiculous. Half of the wiring had to be disconnected to check them. Then there’s the corrosion from the gases! Now, my wiring is greatly simplified, and no mess. Too early to tell how this will hold up long-term, but I’m liking it so far!
I used to do a lot of DC power upgrades to performance cruisers. (These are retired racing sailboats.) I always suggested that everything be changed to AGM. Sometimes there was a cost issue, but when I told the owner that we could then hide the bank(s) as they would require no maintenance, that usually sold it. Many came back to thank me for that change.
I too am a big fan of AGM batteries. Alter reading all the facts I went with AGM and have been very pleased.
My local RV dealer’s service did not even know what a AGM was and questioned what I had installed..
I would never go back to the old liquid acid batteries !
If your unit has a charger that can change to the proper charging ratio then you can change to any battery type. If you don’t know how to switch the ratio on the charger or it’s not changeable then you must stay with the type of battery issued from the factory no matter what wonderful attributes the different battery types have. Each battery type has its own different charging profile, and charging them with the wrong profile can shorten their lives. I have ran an electric car with a changeable Delta-Q charger capable of changing the profile to wet, gel, AGM and even lithium type batteries. If your talking AGM then maybe you should consider lithium. Be careful of what you hear from your battery dealer. Check with your battery manufacturer.
Hi Matt,
Thanks for the reply, I guess my question should be: If I buy AGM’s is it necessary to replace my single stage charger too? This combined with a battery upgrade could be many hundreds of dollars. For that, I think I could remain with lead acid batteries for a long time. They are a proven and dependable source of power…and there’s no learning curve or big wallet required- JMHO
What if you only have a single stage charger as part of your converter/charger unit? The charging voltage on most of these is between 13 and 13.7 volts typically.