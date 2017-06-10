Comments for Adventure park is an insult to military, veterans
Totally agree! Some time ago, I ran across a full page newspaper ad, indicating a “Happy” Memorial Day sale at our local car dealership. I wrote the manager and owners a letter, on real paper, no less, reminding them of the history and significance of the day. Received an excuse and an apology letter in return. Better than nothing, I suppose, and never saw a repeat from them. Still lights my fire to see others doing same though!
I live in Wisconsin just 100 miles from The Dells and never heard a thing about this so-called “amusement park”. I hope people realize that trying to glamorize a horrible day of death in our history should be the last thing someone would do.
Kind of like the prez saying “congratulations” to a Purple Heart recipient. Completely tone deaf, although the intention is good.
There seem to be a lot of folks who haven’t actually seen active duty or lived through horrific battles such as this one who nonetheless want to glorify the event.
My father-in-law flew a bomber in WWII, came back one day to find his ship torpedoed. Lucky for him (and my husband), he survived the war, but never really wanted to talk about it. He’d seen enough.
My parents, on the other hand, barely came to age at the end of the war, never saw any actual active duty, and insist on glorifying war at every given turn. To be fair, they surely appreciated the sacrifice, but I can’t help but wonder if they really actually ever think about what’s involved in war.
I DO APPRECIATE all our service men and women who sacrifice ALL or some part their of for my freedom.
But, I am still PISSED OFF the way the men and women of my time were treated when returning from Nam. They went over their, mostly not by choice, and a lot sacrificed it all. When the others came home, they were spat upon. I, thank God, was to young to go. I only missed it by about four years. These men and women never asked for that “conflict” and had no choice but to go. So I believe they should be given a great big I’M SORRY and an extra THANK YOU for their service.
As a combat veteran I have to agree with your sentiment Chuck. What I find most disturbing these days is the fact that there are no “boundaries” when it comes to any form of standards for decency, language, individual rights, common courtesies etc. etc. And I blame not just the people but the media and advertisers who support them because they seem to look for new ways to shock and sell their products and increase ratings.
One trip to Arlington National Cemetery is enough to answer why.