Adventure park is an insult to soldiers





By Chuck Woodbury

I am offended by an attraction in the Wisconsin Dells. It’s called the D-Day Invasion Adventure Park.

D-Day, for the two or three readers who do not know, was a major, decisive battle of World War II. On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of French coastline, to fight a heavily fortified Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy.

It was a brutal battle, with Allied soldiers mowed down by the thousands. All together, more than 9,000 Allied soldiers were killed or wounded.

These men were my father’s generation, the Greatest Generation according to journalist Tom Brokaw. My father was not on that beach, but he piloted a B-24 Liberator aircraft over Germany on 35 missions, with terrible odds of surviving. Lucky for him (and me) he did. But he watched his friends get blasted out of the sky, plummeting to fiery deaths 20,000 feet below.

And so, to me, an amusement park, or adventure park, whatever you call it, named after D-Day, is blasphemy. It’s a slap in the face to all those brave men who risked their lives, or gave their young lives, in defense of the freedom for all those threatened by the sicko, evil madman Adolf Hitler. The park is an insult to anyone who served his or her country.

To top it off, an ad for the D-Day Invasion Park in a local tourist magazine, includes an illustration of a smiling Bigfoot creature in an army helmet.

Who thought up this park? The whole idea of it makes me sick.