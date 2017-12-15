Device helps keep your batteries charged

Though some would find a depleted battery on their cell phone or laptop annoying, finding a dead battery in the car, truck or RV – your transportation – is more than annoying. The makers of the AdventureJumpStart Power Bank from myCharge would like to help resolve all those dead battery problems. The AdventureJumpStart will not only recharge your devices but will also get your vehicle on the road again. As dependent as we are today on our devices and transportation, you will not want to leave home without it.
Rechargeable 6600mAh portable charger
The 6600mAh AdventureJumpStart is a battery ideal for jump-starting your own car, truck, RV or ATV. With a 400A peak jump start current and a 200A jump start current, the battery provides power to jump your car, truck or RV’s battery. The AdventureJumpStart includes detachable jumper cables for use to jump-start your own car. The 6600mAh portable battery also charges phones, tablets and other USB devices. Clip the included carabiner clip to your backpack, work belt or harness so that your power source is simply an arm’s length away. Never lose power on the trail, mountain, at the beach, in your campsite or on the job site again.
Battery Capacity: 6600mAh
Recharges Via: micro-USB cable
Compatibility: Car and Truck Batteries, Tablets, Smartphones & USB Devices
OVERVIEW
- 4x extra battery
- Built-in USB port
- Built-in micro-USB cable
TECHNOLOGY
- Smart-sense: ensures complete device compatibility
- Hyper-charge: ultra-fast charging of your devices; up to 65% faster than competitors
- Power-stay: maintains battery power for up to 1 year
- Max-power: maximum power transfer from powerbank to device
- High-density battery: the smallest and lightest powerbank
- Safe-cell: provides the highest level of battery safety
- Rapid-recharge: powerbank recharges up to 50% faster than competitors
- Pass-Through Charging: will charge the powerbank and connected device simultaneously
SPECS
Battery: 6600mAh Lithium Ion
Product Dimensions: 4.4 in x 2.6 in x 1.0 in
Product Weight: 0.43 lbs.
USB port: delivers 3.1A output, 400A Peak jump start current, 200A jump start current
INCLUDED
Charger
Recharge cable
Detachable Jumper Cables
Quick Start Guide
For more information or to purchase visit the myCharge website.
