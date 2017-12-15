Device helps keep your batteries charged

Though some would find a depleted battery on their cell phone or laptop annoying, finding a dead battery in the car, truck or RV – your transportation – is more than annoying. The makers of the AdventureJumpStart Power Bank from myCharge would like to help resolve all those dead battery problems. The AdventureJumpStart will not only recharge your devices but will also get your vehicle on the road again. As dependent as we are today on our devices and transportation, you will not want to leave home without it.

Rechargeable 6600mAh portable charger

The 6600mAh AdventureJumpStart is a battery ideal for jump-starting your own car, truck, RV or ATV. With a 400A peak jump start current and a 200A jump start current, the battery provides power to jump your car, truck or RV’s battery. The AdventureJumpStart includes detachable jumper cables for use to jump-start your own car. The 6600mAh portable battery also charges phones, tablets and other USB devices. Clip the included carabiner clip to your backpack, work belt or harness so that your power source is simply an arm’s length away. Never lose power on the trail, mountain, at the beach, in your campsite or on the job site again.

Battery Capacity: 6600mAh

Recharges Via: micro-USB cable

Compatibility: Car and Truck Batteries, Tablets, Smartphones & USB Devices

OVERVIEW

4x extra battery

Built-in USB port

Built-in micro-USB cable

TECHNOLOGY

Smart-sense : ensures complete device compatibility

: ensures complete device compatibility Hyper-charge : ultra-fast charging of your devices; up to 65% faster than competitors

: ultra-fast charging of your devices; up to 65% faster than competitors Power-stay : maintains battery power for up to 1 year

: maintains battery power for up to 1 year Max-powe r: maximum power transfer from powerbank to device

r: maximum power transfer from powerbank to device High-density battery : the smallest and lightest powerbank

: the smallest and lightest powerbank Safe-cell : provides the highest level of battery safety

: provides the highest level of battery safety Rapid-recharge : powerbank recharges up to 50% faster than competitors

: powerbank recharges up to 50% faster than competitors Pass-Through Charging: will charge the powerbank and connected device simultaneously

SPECS

Battery: 6600mAh Lithium Ion

Product Dimensions: 4.4 in x 2.6 in x 1.0 in

Product Weight: 0.43 lbs.

USB port: delivers 3.1A output, 400A Peak jump start current, 200A jump start current

INCLUDED

Charger

Recharge cable

Detachable Jumper Cables

Quick Start Guide

For more information or to purchase visit the myCharge website.

