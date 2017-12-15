Comments for Device helps keep your batteries charged
While these packs are amazing for their size, I should add, undersizing is usually not partial help with lithium jumppacks. The orange box in your photo is an inline fuse, so if the RV doesn’t start quickly, it blows and you get no further attempts until it’s replaced. If it doesn’t blow and you draw too much current, it’s a near hard short to the batteries and they may explode (why there was a fuse!). Don’t undersize!
$100??? You can get 600A units for $60…triple the capacity!
I contacted the manufacturer and relayed your comment. The response was ” it will jump start most V6 and V8 engines” but as you realize the condition and size of the battery are important factors also. The myCharge is a small portable unit that can be easily carried in a car, truck, or RV and work in most emergency situations.
Have you actually started an RV with this little thing? I suspect 200A might help a marginal weak battery, but my truck recommends not jumping with less than 600A available. The pack I carry is 20,000mah (real, I meter-checked) and kicks 1000A (again, actually checked with meter). At -10 with DEAD battery, it started the truck with no hesitation.