Ah, life in the RV park

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

I awoke this morning to the sound of a bird I didn’t recognize. I reminded me I was not back in Seattle, where I know the bird songs. It was a pleasing sound. Then. . .

•I awoke to the idling diesel engine of my neighbor’s truck. I am not a truck expert because I never owned one, but this was the type that makes lots of noise. I think it was designed that way to make it more manly.

•I awoke to the sound of a neighbor with a power drill retracting his trailer’s stablizers.

•A car alarm went off twice in the distance. The first time was for about 30 seconds. Then all was quiet for 15 seconds or so, and then it went off again for another ten seconds.

LAST NIGHT

The RV park where I’m staying is remote, far from city lights. I thought I might get in some star gazing. But as the sun set and darkness appeared, the outdoor LED lights of various neighbors’ RVs lit up the place like a 7-11 parking lot. The fifth wheel trailer across from me beamed its its full-frontal lights all night. They were so bright I had to pull the shade of the window by my bed which cut off the wonderful breeze.

But this morning there was good news! No lawn mowers, leaf blowers or garbage trucks showed up.