Chuck, I enjoy your articles and appreciate your advocacy for the RVing public. I’m not a life long RVer, rather a sophomoric RVer of nearly four years and still own my first rig, a 2010 Lance, 23 ft. TT with a walk around queen bed. Just the ticket for my wife and I, as a first rig. Further we’re retirees and well enough off to afford a considerable upgrade; we’ve been looking at Airstreams. I must say that the factual, actual and truth reveling stories shared in many of your posts: shoddy quality of RV’s, the lack of parks and suitable sites to camp, and the density of RV Park camping being akin to apartment dwelling in a sizable city, leaves one, at least this one, questioning RV travel as a suitable, enjoyable way to vist our country and enjoy the fruited plane. The old bromide “be careful what you wish for, you just might get it”, comes to mind, as well as Oscar Wild’s off quoted thought: “There are two main tregedies in life, one is not getting what one wants, the other, getting it. All the best to you and all of your readers. Reply
