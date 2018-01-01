Airbag recalls continue: 34 million vehicles affected

(January 1, 2018) — Approximately 34 million vehicles are currently under recall for approximately 46 million defective Takata air bags that can explode when the air bag deploys, causing serious injury or even death. Additional air bags are scheduled to be recalled by December 2019, bringing the total number of affected air bags to around 65-70 million. Takata supplied these defective air bags to many vehicle manufacturers for years, creating one of the largest and most complex recalls in U.S. history. NHTSA and vehicle manufacturers urge the public to get their vehicles fixed as soon as possible; the recall repair is FREE.
If your car or RV is included in the recall, contact your dealer as soon as possible to get the recall repair. There is no cost.
If a dealer refuses to repair your vehicle as described in the recall letter, you should notify the manufacturer immediately. You can also file a complaint with NHTSA. Provide as many details as possible, including the name of the dealership and any personnel involved.
Some vehicle manufacturers have advised vehicle owners to not allow anyone to sit in the front passenger seat until a repair is completed and, if that is the case for your vehicle, you should follow those instructions. If you feel uncomfortable continuing to drive your vehicle before it is repaired, you should contact your dealer to see if they will provide a loaner until the repair is completed. Dealers and manufacturers are not required to provide you a loaner car, but it’s a good idea to ask. Vehicles equipped with air bags, including air bags that are under recall, save lives and reduce injuries. The vast majority of Takata air bags will perform as expected.
Here’s the list of the vehicles recalled to date:
Acura (Honda)
2003 Acura 3.2CL
2002-2003 Acura 3.2TL
2013-2016 Acura ILX
2013-2014 Acura ILX Hybrid
2003-2006 Acura MDX
2007-2016 Acura RDX
2005-2012 Acura RL
2009-2014 Acura TL
2009-2014 Acura TSX
2010-2013 Acura ZDX
Audi (VW)
2006-2013 Audi A3
2005-2008 Audi A4 Avant
2006-2009 Audi A4 Cabriolet
2005-2008 Audi A4 Sedan
2010-2011 Audi A5 Cabriolet
2003-2011 Audi A6 Avant
2005-2011 Audi A6 Sedan
2009-2012 Audi Q5
2017 Audi R8
2008 Audi RS 4 Cabriolet
2007-2008 Audi RS 4 Sedan
2005-2008 Audi S4 Avant
2007-2009 Audi S4 Cabriolet
2005-2008 Audi S4 Sedan
2010-2012 Audi S5 Cabriolet
2007-2011 Audi S6 Sedan
2016-2017 Audi TT
BMW
2008-2013 BMW 1 Series
2000-2013 BMW 3 Series
2002-2003 BMW 5 Series
2011-2015 BMW X1
2007-2010 BMW X3
2003-2013 BMW X5
2008-2014 BMW X6
2010-2011 BMW X6 Hybrid
2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade
2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV
2007-2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT
2007-2013 Chevrolet Avalanche
2007-2014 Chevrolet Silverado HD
2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado LD
2007-2014 Chevrolet Suburban
2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe
2005-2015 Chrysler 300
2007-2009 Chrysler Aspen2007-2008 Chrysler Crossfire
2008-2009 Sterling Bullet
2007-2009 Dodge Sprinter
2007-2017 Freightliner Sprinter
2010-2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Dodge/Ram (Chrysler)
2008-2014 Dodge Challenger
2006-2015 Dodge Charger
2005-2011 Dodge Dakota
2004-2009 Dodge Durango
2005-2008 Dodge Magnum
2003-2008 Dodge Ram 1500/2500/3500 Pickup
2005-2009 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup
2007-2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Cab Chassis
2006-2009 Dodge Ram 3500 Pickup
2008-2010 Dodge Ram 4500/5500 Cab Chassis
Ferrari
2010-2015 Ferrari 458 Italia
2014-2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale
2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A
2012-2015 Ferrari 458 Spider
2016-2017 Ferrari 488 GTB
2016-2017 Ferrari 488 Spider
2009-2014 Ferrari California
2015-2017 Ferrari California T
2013-2017 Ferrari F12
2016-2017 Ferrari F12 tdf
2016 Ferrari F60
2012-2016 Ferrari FF
2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Fisker (Karma)
2012 Fisker Karma
Ford
2007-2010 Ford Edge
2006-2012 Ford Fusion
2005-2006 Ford GT
2005-2014 Ford Mustang
2004-2011 Ford Ranger
GMC (GM)
2007-2014 GMC Sierra HD
2007-2013 GMC Sierra LD
2007-2014 GMC Yukon
2007-2014 GMC Yukon XL
Honda
2001-2012 Honda Accord
2001-2011 Honda Civic
2003-2011 Honda Civic Hybrid
2001-2011 Honda Civic NGV
2010-2015 Honda Crosstour
2002-2011 Honda CR-V
2011-2015 Honda CR-Z
2003-2011 Honda Element
2010-2014 Honda FCX Clarity
2007-2013 Honda Fit
2013-2014 Honda Fit EV
2010-2014 Honda Insight
2002-2004 Honda Odyssey
2003-2015 Honda Pilot
2006-2014 Honda Ridgeline
Infiniti (Nissan)
2003-2008 Infiniti FX
2001 Infiniti I30
2002-2004 Infiniti I35
2006-2010 Infiniti M
2002-2003 Infiniti QX4
Jaguar
2009-2015 Jaguar XF
Jeep (Chrysler)
2007-2016 Jeep Wrangler
Land Rover (Jaguar Land Rover)
2007-2012 Land Rover Range Rover
Lexus (Toyota)
2007-2012 Lexus ES350
2010-2017 Lexus GX460
2006-2013 Lexus IS250/350
2010-2015 Lexus IS250C/350C
2008-2014 Lexus IS F
2012 Lexus LFA
2002-2010 Lexus SC430
Lincoln (Ford)
2007-2010 Lincoln MKX
2006-2012 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ
Mazda
2004-2009 Mazda B-Series
2007-2012 Mazda CX-7
2007-2015 Mazda CX-9
2003-2011 Mazda6
2006-2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed6
2004-2006 Mazda MPV
2004-2011 Mazda RX-8
McLaren
2016-2017 McLaren 570
2015-2016 McLaren 650S
2016 McLaren 675LT
2012-2014 McLaren MP4-12C
2011-2015 McLaren P1
Mercedes-Benz
2005-2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010-2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2011-2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabrio
2010-2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe
2009-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2010-2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
2009-2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
2009-2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
2007-2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
2011-2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS-Class
Mercury (Ford)
2006-2011 Mercury Milan
Mitsubishi
2012-2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
2004-2007 Mitsubishi Lancer
2004-2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback
2006-2009 Mitsubishi Raider
Nissan
2001-2003 Nissan Maxima
2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder
2002-2006 Nissan Sentra
2007-2012 Nissan Versa
Pontiac (GM)
2003-2010 Pontiac Vibe
Saab (GM)
2005-2006 Saab 9-2x
2006-2011 Saab 9-3
2006-2009 Saab 9-5
Saturn (GM)
2008-2009 Saturn Astra
Scion (Toyota)
2008-2015 Scion XB
Subaru
2003-2006 Subaru Baja
2009-2013 Subaru Forester
2004-2011 Subaru Impreza (Including WRX/STI)
2003-2014 Subaru Legacy
2003-2014 Subaru Outback
2006-2014 Subaru Tribeca
2012-2014 Subaru WRX/STI
Tesla
2012-2016 Tesla Model S
Toyota
2010-2016 Toyota 4Runner
2003-2013 Toyota Corolla
2003-2008 Toyota Corolla Matrix
2009-2013 Toyota Matrix
2004-2005 Toyota Rav4
2002-2006 Toyota Sequoia
2011-2014 Toyota Sienna
2003-2006 Toyota Tundra
2006-2011 Toyota Yaris (Hatch Back)
2007-2012 Toyota Yaris (Sedan)
Volkswagen
2009-2017 Volkswagen CC
2010-2014 Volkswagen Eos
2010-2014 Volkswagen Golf
2013 Volkswagen Golf R
2009-2013 Volkswagen GTI
2012-2014 Volkswagen Passat
2006-2010 Volkswagen Passat Sedan
2006-2010 Volkswagen Passat Wagon