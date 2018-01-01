Airbag recalls continue: 34 million vehicles affected

(January 1, 2018) — Approximately 34 million vehicles are currently under recall for approximately 46 million defective Takata air bags that can explode when the air bag deploys, causing serious injury or even death. Additional air bags are scheduled to be recalled by December 2019, bringing the total number of affected air bags to around 65-70 million. Takata supplied these defective air bags to many vehicle manufacturers for years, creating one of the largest and most complex recalls in U.S. history. NHTSA and vehicle manufacturers urge the public to get their vehicles fixed as soon as possible; the recall repair is FREE.

If your car or RV is included in the recall, contact your dealer as soon as possible to get the recall repair. There is no cost.

If a dealer refuses to repair your vehicle as described in the recall letter, you should notify the manufacturer immediately. You can also file a complaint with NHTSA. Provide as many details as possible, including the name of the dealership and any personnel involved.

Some vehicle manufacturers have advised vehicle owners to not allow anyone to sit in the front passenger seat until a repair is completed and, if that is the case for your vehicle, you should follow those instructions. If you feel uncomfortable continuing to drive your vehicle before it is repaired, you should contact your dealer to see if they will provide a loaner until the repair is completed. Dealers and manufacturers are not required to provide you a loaner car, but it’s a good idea to ask. Vehicles equipped with air bags, including air bags that are under recall, save lives and reduce injuries. The vast majority of Takata air bags will perform as expected.

Here’s the list of the vehicles recalled to date:

Acura (Honda)

2003 Acura 3.2CL

2002-2003 Acura 3.2TL

2013-2016 Acura ILX

2013-2014 Acura ILX Hybrid

2003-2006 Acura MDX

2007-2016 Acura RDX

2005-2012 Acura RL

2009-2014 Acura TL

2009-2014 Acura TSX

2010-2013 Acura ZDX

Audi (VW)

2006-2013 Audi A3

2005-2008 Audi A4 Avant

2006-2009 Audi A4 Cabriolet

2005-2008 Audi A4 Sedan

2010-2011 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2003-2011 Audi A6 Avant

2005-2011 Audi A6 Sedan

2009-2012 Audi Q5

2017 Audi R8

2008 Audi RS 4 Cabriolet

2007-2008 Audi RS 4 Sedan

2005-2008 Audi S4 Avant

2007-2009 Audi S4 Cabriolet

2005-2008 Audi S4 Sedan

2010-2012 Audi S5 Cabriolet

2007-2011 Audi S6 Sedan

2016-2017 Audi TT

BMW



2008-2013 BMW 1 Series

2000-2013 BMW 3 Series

2002-2003 BMW 5 Series

2011-2015 BMW X1

2007-2010 BMW X3

2003-2013 BMW X5

2008-2014 BMW X6

2010-2011 BMW X6 Hybrid

Cadillac (GM) 2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade

2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2007-2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT