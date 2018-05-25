Airfryer delivers tasty fried chicken with 80% less fat

We live in an era of healthy cooking consciousness, and either (grudgingly) cut down on unhealthy cooking habits or – at our peril – ignore the new healthier food rules. The Airfryer people would like to offer you an alternative that could provide healthier traditional foods that taste as good as – or better than (read some of the reviews) – the original version (fried food lovers take note).

Blusmart Airfryer’s extraordinary air frying technology enables you to fry more healthy with up to 80% less fat. Its Rapid Air Technology delivers 360-degree cycle heating with extremely hot air currents that flow around food providing fast, uniform and precise oil-free and delicious fried food with a crispy exterior and moist interior. The compact Airfryer produces no noise and no oil splash and is safe and economical for everyday use.

Intelligent Working Mode & Time Control allows you to choose the best temperature from the wide temperature range (170° to 400° F) for frying, baking, grilling or roasting. And the Airfryer – which comes with a recipe book – may even replace some of the now redundant cooking equipment taking up space in your RV’s lockers. The non-stick inner surface is easy to clean with soapy water and is dishwasher safe.

You will find the Blusmart Airfryer on Amazon, where it has a 91% 4- and 5-star rating.

