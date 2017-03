That’s Gail in the bottom right of the photo. She’s standing next to a NASA “Super Guppy” now mothballed and on display at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona. The four-engine cargo plane is just shy of half a football field long, about five stories high, with a cargo carrying capacity of 54,000 pounds. There are bigger planes (a Boeing 747-400, for example, stretches 231 feet). Still, when you stand next to the Super Guppy, it sure does seem like a monster.