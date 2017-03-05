Comments for Airplane on steroids? It looks like it!
We visited the Pima Air & Space Museum two days ago. Missed you again. Amazing collection of aircraft, many I’d never seen or heard of. With a little imagination (and lots of money), that Guppy could be transformed into a very spacious flying RV.
In your travels you may see the “guppy” s successor, a 747-200 modified in a similar manner. Boeing moves fuselage assemblies with it. It is usually seen at the McConnell AFB open house.
Happy travels.