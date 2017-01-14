The other RVer has my sympathy. This is why I will not fly unless I someday have a life-and-death reason to do so. I flew before the TSA came into existence and I will again if this stuff ever ceases. Not otherwise. I have no fear of flying, but I fear the TSA. Reply
