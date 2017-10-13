Airstream announces new European-styled trailer

Airstream has announced a new trailer, the 27-foot Globetrotter.

According to a news release, the new Globetrotter uses Airstream’s classic bullet shape and adds “European touches.” In collaboration with the UK-based design studio Astheimer Limited, the Globetrotter features a minimalist interior of aluminum walls, panoramic windows, wrap-around upholstery, recessed speakers, and backlighting throughout. It’s available with either walnut or elm finishes and four color palates: blue, cream, grey, or slate.

Like Airstream’s other popular models, entrance to the trailer is through the dinette and kitchen galley, where an oversized stainless-steel sink, Corian countertops, and overhead storage lockers await. A two-piece shower and bathroom sit across from each other, and the bedroom features either a queen-size bed or two twin beds. The Globetrotter can sleep up to six. Other amenities include a power awning system with Sunbrella fabrics, woven vinyl flooring, and high-end bedding.

The RV is priced at $99,900. Dealers should start receiving inventory this month (October, 2017).