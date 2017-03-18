Airstream recalls some 2017 Base Camp trailers





(March 18, 2017) — Airstream is recalling 293 model year 2017 Base Camp travel trailers. When the trailer is heavily loaded, the axle travel may allow the tires on the vehicles to contact the plastic liner of the wheel well or fender, possibly resulting in tire failure. Tire wear would be evident on the tire if it were contacting the inner wheel well liner.

Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will replace the axle to limit the axle travel, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 9, 2017. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-937-596-6111, extension 7401 or 7411.