Seven-in-one Instant Pot provides easy meals





By Bob Difley

The best-selling Instant Pot DUO60 (rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with almost 17,000 customer reviews) is a smart electric multi-functional cooker created for fast-paced, health-oriented and green-conscious lifestyles with the objectives of being safe, convenient and dependable. Instant Pot is a kitchen partner that is easy to use and clean and has extensive safety mechanisms.

Convenient – as simple as pressing a button

With your Instant Pot, green peas, sweet corn and baby carrots can be steamed in 4 to 7 minutes, fresh or frozen. To make mashed potatoes, you don’t have to boil the potatoes in water and let nutrients leach into the water, simply steam them in Instant Pot for just 15 minutes. An entree of chili or Irish stew can be done within an hour without you watching over it.

The 7-in-1 appliance is not only a pressure cooker, but also a slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, steamer, yogurt maker, and stockpot warmer. The programmed adjustable cooking modes, with up to 24 hours of delayed cooking, and automatic keep warm for up to 10 hours. Most traditional, modern, and international recipes can easily be adapted for Instant Pot. Users can access cooking tips, recipes, share ideas and obtain the latest news on Instant Pot in the active online community.

Elegant, durable design with dependable, consistent cooking results

The Instant Pot’s design makes it easy to clean and use for both left-handed and right-handed users. The stainless steel inner pot and lid are both dishwasher safe, while the cooker base can easily be cleaned with a damp cloth.

When the cooker is in operation, its microprocessor monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, adjusts heating intensity and duration, and even adjusts cooking time based on the volume of food in the cooker. Pressure cooking recipe booklet and suggested cooking time tables are included.

You can learn more about the Instant Pot DUO60 on Amazon.

