Although we're very new to RV living, my goal is to convince my husband to sell our house and become fulltimers, dividing our time between Fort Worth, TX, where family lives, and Park Rapids, MN, where I grew up. I recognized early on that the only way I can convince him is to be able to cook the same meals I do in our kitchen in the house. I had no idea how I was going to accomplish that in our tiny RV galley until I discovered the Instant Pot. There are thousands of IP-specific recipes online, as well as guides for converting ordinary recipes for pressure cooking. There are Pinterest boards devoted to Instant Pot cooking and Facebook groups full of devotees. I would be happy to share some recipes we love if anyone would be interested.
