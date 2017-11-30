Allstays Camp & RV – the Best App – is Not on Google Play Store?

by Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

If you’ve attended any of Geeks on Tour’s seminars at RV rallies, you know that our favorite app for RVers is Allstays Camp & RV. It is simply the most complete collection of information about places for RVs to park in North America. You don’t need separate apps for Campground reviews, Rest Areas, Walmarts, Passport America parks, low bridges, Flying Js, and National Parks – all of that and lots more is included in the one Allstays Camp & RV. You can see them all with special icons in place on a map, or you can use the handy filters to only see the ones you want.

Allstays Camp & RV is an app for iPhones and it used to be available on Android as well, but it has been removed from the Play store. Don’t despair, there is a solution. Allstays is also a website that you can access for free on any web browser. Sign up for the Pro version (approx. $30) of the website, and you get added places like Elks lodges, Cracker Barrels, and RV Dumps as well as added functionality like fullscreen maps on your computer, and filter by review.

Here is a video that shows how to use the Pro version of Allstays Camp & RV on an Android phone: