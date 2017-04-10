Our “home” is a STATIONARY 5th wheel on an RV lot in the beautiful Burro Mountains near Silver City, New Mexico, where we pay a reasonable annual rate. It has a historic 100+ year-old lodge on site, with a large common area where we have community events. We reside there 7-8 months of the year, and we travel to warmer locales in the winter months. This past winter was our first excursion without an RV. We stayed at a beautiful one-bedroom condo on the beach at Port Aransas, TX for three months, at an average rate of $41 per night…and that included everything: electric, FAST wifi, cable, even netflix and amazon prime TV. Fully furnished with every amenity, and a well-kept pool. And we drove there in my Honda CRV, averaging 30+ mpg on the way. We have owned 5 RVs over the years, we fulltimed for three years, and this winter was our “maiden voyage” to try out living in a condo/house/apartment rental. We will NOT be purchasing a 6th RV for traveling. This video is part of the reason why. Simple Supply and Demand Economics: The graying of the Baby Boomers, with more retirees than ever before, coupled with an increasingly larger number of middle-aged families who are discovering RVing, combines with a limited supply of campgrounds, and the Demand far outweighs Supply, especially in snowbird states in the winter, and scenic Parks that are popular with families during summer break. Yes, there are some things I miss about the RV experience. There were times as I walked the beach that I looked over at the boondocking RVs who were parked on the beach just beyond the high tide line and thought, “THAT’S a nice spot to enjoy a cuppa coffee in the morning!” But situations like Chuck mentions, as well as ever increasing nightly rates and the arrogance of an almost “Take it or leave it” mindset on the part of CG owners, convinced us otherwise. And don’t even get me started on the attitude of RV manufacturers when it comes to standing behind their products…whether a popup, a teardrop camper, or a $100,000+++++ motorhome (however, from my experience a decade ago, I exempt Tiffin Motorhomes from that comment….they offered EXCELLENT customer service after the sale). Part of me feels, “It’s a shame it has come to this”. Part of me figures that it is simply time to move on from RVing. Reply
