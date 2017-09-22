Amish buggies at Costco an unusual sight



By Chuck Woodbury

Gail and drove from Hershey to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, yesterday to shop at Costco. Many Amish live in the area. We’re from Seattle, and both of us have spent more time in the West than the East. Seeing the Amish and their horse-drawn carriages always gets our attention.

As we walked into the store, a buggy was headed toward a special covered parking area reserved for the Amish. The buggy goes straight in with the horse facing the back of the barn-like structure.

As one buggy pulled in another pulled out. It stopped at the busy street ahead then entered the traffic, taking an almost immediate right into McDonald’s, where it stopped at the drive-up window to order. A few minutes later it headed toward the pick-up window, but veered to the right into an out-of-the-way parking space. The Amish man in his straw hat and suspenders hopped out and walked into the restaurant. I figured McDonald’s probably didn’t like horses at its pick-up window. Horse sneezes probably wouldn’t please the health department.

