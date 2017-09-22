Hi Chuck, Can you ask readers to rate their RV’s? We spent a day (9AM to 8PM) at Hershey looking at 5th wheels. We stopped for dinner on the way home and a young family waiting in line with us at the Red Robin asked if we came from the RV show. They have their third RV. The second was an upgrade and the third was to replace a one year old Forest River they said had so many problems they finally decided to get rid of it. They purchased a Grand Design and said they have not had a single problem in the first year of ownership. We own a 21 ft Chinook Premier that is our first RV and has been a learning experience. Having done most of my own repairs and installing numerous upgrades taught me what to look for and many of the questions that need to be asked. I learned by asking that “solar ready” means it has a plug somewhere for the portable panel and not prep for roof panels. You have made numerous comments about the decline in quality in recent years. We as consumers have a powerful voice in the social media. Manufacturers do listen when multiple people start describing common issues with their products in the social media. Ask your readers to rate their RV manufacturer and publish the results in the news letter. I value that young families opinion much more than any of the many sales people at Hershey who all claimed they are selling the best product. I would like to hear from the other readers of your newsletter what they think of their RV’s. Thanks Reply
Hi Chuck, Can you ask readers to rate their RV’s? We spent a day (9AM to 8PM) at Hershey looking at 5th wheels. We stopped for dinner on the way home and a young family waiting in line with us at the Red Robin asked if we came from the RV show. They have their third RV. The second was an upgrade and the third was to replace a one year old Forest River they said had so many problems they finally decided to get rid of it. They purchased a Grand Design and said they have not had a single problem in the first year of ownership. We own a 21 ft Chinook Premier that is our first RV and has been a learning experience. Having done most of my own repairs and installing numerous upgrades taught me what to look for and many of the questions that need to be asked. I learned by asking that “solar ready” means it has a plug somewhere for the portable panel and not prep for roof panels. You have made numerous comments about the decline in quality in recent years. We as consumers have a powerful voice in the social media. Manufacturers do listen when multiple people start describing common issues with their products in the social media. Ask your readers to rate their RV manufacturer and publish the results in the news letter. I value that young families opinion much more than any of the many sales people at Hershey who all claimed they are selling the best product. I would like to hear from the other readers of your newsletter what they think of their RV’s.
Thanks