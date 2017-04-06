Among the worst campsites where I’ve stayed





By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

Do you see where the sewer hose is? It’s just a few steps away from the front door of my motorhome. It belongs to the RVers next door.



This particular site is at a Utah KOA campground. In its advertising, KOA stresses, over and over, its family-friendly parks. Bring the kids. Enjoy ice cream socials, hayrides and swimming. Everybody has fun.

If I had kids, I wouldn’t let them outdoors to play without making sure it was in the playground, not in the small grassy area you see here, which is traditionally the “front yard” of a campsite. This KOA is likely at least 30-40 years old. How many inexperienced RVers (like those who rent and have no clue how to dump) have inadvertently spilled sewage while emptying their holding tanks? I bet, through the years, it’s in the hundreds.

If your kids get down on the ground to play, they’re bringing in what’s left of that slop into your RV. I mean germs.

If you put a blanket down on the grass for your kids to sit on while playing, fine. Just wash it before you put it back in your rig.

Am I totally over-reacting? Maybe. But, what offends me the most about this scene is that KOA is asking its campers to pay about $45 a night to stay here. Those who do stay, I believe, do not envision on arrival that they’ll be stepping outside to their neighbor’s sewer hose. You could easily trip on it at night.

To make this situation worse, the picnic table is close by, and you can bet over time that some clueless campers have rested their sewer hose atop it before putting it away.

I stayed here only one night. I would have asked to be moved if I were staying longer. The problem was that most of the other sites were pretty much set up the same.

Watch my two-minute video of this scene.