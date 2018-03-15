An RV salesman, a broken drawer and a lame excuse

By Chuck Woodbury

I came across this drawer in an inexpensive travel trailer on display at the San Antonio RV Show. I don’t remember the RV’s make or model. But seeing it reminded me of a situation an RV Travel reader had come across, also at an RV show.

The drawer was broken like this one. And like this one, the cheap workmanship was evident: the drawer was stapled together, the cheapest way to put it together.

The RV Travel reader was put-off by the poor construction and how easily the drawer had come apart. A salesman came into the RV; the RV Travel reader pointed it out to him.

“Oh,” he said, hardly pausing. “A lot of people must have been opening and closing it.”

Yes, that’s what he said. The drawer was broken because people were opening and closing it.

“Isn’t that what you do with drawers?” the reader asked me in his email.

Now, granted, the trailer was a cheap one, and you can’t expect great workmanship. But the salesman’s response to his question: “Priceless!”