RV industry publications ignore major news item

By Chuck Woodbury

(April 27, 2018) —We ran an article today about Ryan Andersen, the owner of Andersen Hitches. He was photographed vandalizing an iconic red rock arch on Bureau of Land Management lands near Canyonlands and Arches National Parks. He apologized for the act after the photo was widely circulated on social media.

You have to wonder if he hadn’t been caught, would he have fessed up to the senseless deed? How could anyone in his or her right mind do such a thing to begin with, and, in this case, knowing he was being observed in the act of doing it?

The Utah Attorney General in Salt Lake City will likely press charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Melodie Rydalch. The maximum penalty for such a violation is a $100,000 fine and one year in prison.

I don’t understand people who do this sort of thing — deface any natural or historic treasure. What also disturbs me is that none of the top RV industry news websites even mentioned the event, which was reported by the news media in Idaho (home of Andersen Hitches) and Utah — but not on RVbusiness.com, not on RVdailyReport.com, not on RVnews.com, not on RV-pro.com.

Why? Is this not highly relevant news to the RV industry?

My guess is the publications didn’t report the news because Andersen Hitches is an advertiser or potential advertiser. If you want evidence of how money influences how news is reported (or not reported, in this case), this may be a good example.

Andersen Hitches does not advertise with RVtravel.com, likely never will, so we have absolutely no pressure to hide this news from our readers. And even if the company did advertise, we’d still report the incident.