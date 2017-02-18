The addition of a $6 AC volt/ammeter is a powerful tool (NPI) towards knowing what each appliance actually draws, the total instantaneous draw, and when voltage is sagging (by sharing campground lines or your own overloading). At this point, i wouldn’t run an RV without one, as it has probably saved me lots of repair bills. I’d also recommend staying a margin of safety from the stated maximum draw, having melted cords at 90% draw… Sustaining 27A on a 30A service noticably heats up the cord and outlet, and I’m not a fan of pushing limits. Reply
The addition of a $6 AC volt/ammeter is a powerful tool (NPI) towards knowing what each appliance actually draws, the total instantaneous draw, and when voltage is sagging (by sharing campground lines or your own overloading). At this point, i wouldn’t run an RV without one, as it has probably saved me lots of repair bills.
I’d also recommend staying a margin of safety from the stated maximum draw, having melted cords at 90% draw… Sustaining 27A on a 30A service noticably heats up the cord and outlet, and I’m not a fan of pushing limits.