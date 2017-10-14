Comments for Are tribal fuel stops a bargain?
We carry 100 gallons of diesel, nice to have Gas Buddy where we can research and buy fuel at a discounted price.
Government agencies do NOT monitor or test fuel pumps on Indian land.
At a “Tribal” gas station in NY, I filled up the 10 gallon tank my vehicle had. Of course, said tank was NOT empty so, a fill up should be less than 10 gallons The tribal pump said they delivered 10 gallons!
Looks like the “red skins” have found a new way to scalp the white man.
Yup. Gas Buddy can be a real help when trying to find the best prices on gas and diesel, provided the stations are frequented by other Gas Buddy members who update the prices. I’ve been in out of the way areas where the Gas Buddy prices hadn’t been updated in days or even weeks!