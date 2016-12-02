Comments for Are unattended possessions less safe when boondocking?
Maybe it’s because I started my life in places we couldn’t see the nearest neighbor, but I feel safer in remote places, and those are my first choice for camping. Country people are about as likely to steal things as others. However, like all thieves, they go where they are most likely to find something they can steal and sell. That is, where more people are (with their stuff). Plus, going to remote places and back is work, and thieves don’t want to work.
It all comes down to a matter of trust. Way back, when we used to tent camp, we just left all our stuff ‘out there’ and went exploring. Never had a problem. Times are different now and there’s more bad people around, but still, you just have to trust YOUR judgement on where you camp, and then trust that the bad guys are no where near you. It’s that – or stay home . . .
I agree with Calvin, the percentage of thieves is likely a constant. So, with lots fewer people around, there are a lot fewer thieves as well.
We have left our motorhome, for 12-14 hours at a time, in the most exposed and lonely places. It would be no trouble at all for a crook to clean the thing out. But way out there, we’re the only target. Pretty thin pickings, so guess what? No crooks. They go to the crowded places where there’s lots of stuff to steal.
For 11 years we did a lot of boondocking during extended RV trips on BLM and national forest lands out West and never had a problem with theft, either inside or outside the camper. There were usually some other RVs nearby. We have solar panels, a good generator, tools, rather pricey bikes, and other things on the outside of the 5th-wheel, plus computers, TV, camera equipment, etc. inside. We’ve been full-timing 2+ years and now mostly stay in developed campgrounds, more because we’re getting older and full hookups are easier, than worrying about thefts. We lock the doors when we leave but don’t worry much about thefts. (Two Labrador retrievers help give us some peace of mind, too.) The only time we’ve had a theft while traveling was last spring at a parking area on a highway near Ridgecrest, CA. While I was hiking on the Pacific Crest Trail someone smashed the sliding door window in our minivan to steal my bike inside. (The RV was several miles away at China Lake military base, not at this parking area.)
Like I said, Scat Happens. I try not to live my life worrying about the bad guys. I would rather just deal with it, if or when it happens. I wrote this column parked in the nicest camping spot in Arizona, in my opinion and preferences. It is a high point in the grasslands of SE Arizona. We have Sky Islands all around us, We have one of our favorite, snow dusted, Arizona mountains out our westerly window, and a marsh hawk on a continuous hunt swooping over the grasslands. During the day we usually see a couple border patrol trucks cruise through, an antelope or two and occasionally a group of orange vested hunters. We love the solitude, dark night sky and wildlife watching that boondocking offers. We take what precautions we can, but life offers no guarantees. It’s not for everyone, otherwise we would have to go looking for another semi-secret place.
–Keep Smilin’, Dr. R.V. Shrink
I use my Dash Cams which works on a loop to monitor the outside of my RV and campsite aimed thru the windshield or side window.
If I wanted to record the view of my backup camera, I could point the dash cam at the back up cameras monitor. It may not stop a theft, but would aid the police identifying and hopefully catching them.
I get asked this question quite often as well and usually provide a similar answer. I quite like your reply and will probably just refer others to it. We always think there’s probably more chance of being robbed in a populated area (even in a campground) where you may have neighbors but they don’t know you and may not think anything is amiss if they see someone (for all they know, they may be with you) entering your RV. Another argument is that people build their houses (with far more valuables inside) in remote locations in the country all the time. Are they constantly stressed whenever they leave to go to town?