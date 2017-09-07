Are you a flasher? LumiSign makes it easy

By Bob Difley

LumiSign – The custom color license plate frame that lights up automatically / Installs in seconds / No wires / One frame, endless possibilities with interchangeable inserts.

Do you remember when changeable signs that could flash messages to other drivers were popular a few decades ago? LumiSign has come up with the 2017 version: a light-up license plate sign with changeable message inserts.

Features:

● Battery operated and installs in seconds with no wires to install to car or RV. Simply screw LumiSign in the same as a regular license plate frame with the included anti-theft security screws.

● Automatically lights up when you brake (or accelerate when placed on the front of a car) and stays on for 3 seconds.

● Automatically turns off to save batteries (which can last up to 6 months in low brightness mode).

● Choose from hundreds of interchangeable inserts that slide into LumiSign without any tools needed while LumiSign remains secure on your car. Customize your own inserts or choose from hundreds of pre-made inserts made in the USA. Additional inserts can be purchased now or later that use the same LumiSign frame so you can support your favorite team in the Fall, then easily swap out the inserts to support another team or cause in another season.

● Universal design allows LumiSign to slide up and down when installing to properly display your registration stickers in most states.

● 3 LED lights shine down to illuminate your license plate number.

● 3 brightness modes: low, medium, high.

● Weatherproof patented design.

Check local laws before adding batteries to illuminate the inserts and make sure registration stickers are visible when installing to the vehicle.

INCLUDES:

1 LumiSign frame

2 Inserts (1 top and 1 bottom)

4 Anti-theft security screws

1 Special installation tool

(Requires 4 AA batteries, not included)

You can find the LumiSign License Plate Frame on Amazon.

