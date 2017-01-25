Ask BoondockBob: Do you leave your porch light on?





Hi, Bob,

In last Saturday’s RV Travel newsletter, Chuck mentioned that his neighbor leaves his RV’s outside lights on. He commented, “I don’t think he had given any thought to other campers who might enjoy something at night other than his light show.” I’ve often left my porch light on when boondocking as a safety measure. Do I need to rethink this practice as well? —Barry M.

Hi, Barry,

It’s a common practice for many RVers to leave their porch lights on when away from their RV, especially if they intend to return after dark. This could be interpreted by would-be thieves that there is no one home and therefore an easy break-in target. So leaving your light on is not necessarily a good safety measure.

Secondly, thieves do not usually roam around boondocking areas looking for targets, so providing you take other security measures, e.g., locking your door, not leaving loose items outside, etc., should be enough security. But I do admit to being grumpy when other RVers diminish my camping experience, especially leaving the porch light (and other outside lights) on when they are not outside to enjoy them, maybe thinking they are providing an enjoyable light show for their neighbors. However, I would much rather see the night sky full of stars, the absolute darkness of a lightless night, and the scurrying about of night critters, which I am unlikely to see if my vision is compromised by bright lights. And not leaving these lights on will also prolong your battery power to produce electricity when you really need it.

