Where to get fresh water when boondocking across the U.S.?





Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

Hello Bob,

My boyfriend and I are about to leave south Florida for a trip to California, stopping at as many National Parks as possible. We love to boondock, and are looking forward to staying at state and national campgrounds along the way. My question is this: Where do you suggest we fill our fresh water tank along the way if the campground has none? Thank you! —Janie

Hi Janie,



Most campgrounds, except for the most primitive, will have a water fill station, though not often a dump station or electricity. But true boondocking locations will have no amenities. However, there are many ways to fill your water tank and dump your waste tanks while on the road. RV Dumpsites and RV Dumps not only list private and public dump stations across the country but also the availability of drinking water. Pilot Flying J Travel Centers are also spread across the country along major highways and offer services to truckers and RVers, including water, dump station, restaurant, and if you get their rewards card or download their app, three cents off on each gallon of gasoline.

Many National Forests are adjacent to National Parks and have primitive (no hook-up) campgrounds with a communal water fill station. (You may need a Water Bandit to hook your hose up to their no-threads faucets.) They are usually not as crowded as the National Parks so campsites are easier to get. If you have a tow vehicle, you can leave your living unit at the campsite and travel to the NP in your toad, which makes touring and parking much easier.

Other places to find water are at regional and county parks, private campgrounds, gas stations and truck stops, Tourist Welcome Centers (found at state border crossings along major Interstates), and many highway rest areas. I would suggest also that you carry a 5-gallon water carrier for when you inadvertently run out.

Read more about boondocking at my blog.

Check out my Kindle eBooks about boondocking at Amazon.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

##RVT783