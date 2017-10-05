What’s the deal with composting toilets?

Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

Hi Bob,

What are your thoughts about using a composting toilet and then combining both the gray and black tanks as a gray tank? I have read that you can dump gray tanks when boondocking onto the local vegetation. Is that true? So, with an ample solar power system, a composting toilet and a fresh water tank refill pump system, would boondocking durations then only be limited due to food and other expendable supplies? Thanks. —Ken W.

Hi Ken,

I have had no personal experience with composting toilets, though I think they are the wave of the future for waste elimination processes into two separate operations (peeing and pooing). The liquid flows through two small holes into its own separate portable container, while the solids drop into its portable container. But you still have to get rid of the contents of each container, either into a campground toilet or dump station. Both are ecologically viable as “organic fertilizer” that do not have to go into a sewer, but you may have a hard time convincing a ranger or campground owner if they see you dumping your containers on their plants or on the ground.

But all that is not as gross as it may sound. Most people who convert to composting toilets adjust and do not intend to go back to the old ways. However, there is not enough space in this post to thoroughly deal with the composting toilet idea. Instead, I will refer you to two RVing couples, both of which have used and studied composting toilets and have websites that explain in more detail exactly how they work, including videos. They are both worth watching before you make your decision. And yes, you can eliminate your black water tank or combine it with your gray – or install another potable water tank in its place. That would certainly extend your boondocking time from days into months.

Watch the video from The FitRV website titled “The Straight Poop on our Composting Toilet,” and this one from Gone with the Wynns. Good luck.

