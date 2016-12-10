Comments for Astor, the aspiring street dog celebrity
What a delightful story. It sounds like both Emily and Astor struck gold.
All my dogs and/or cats have been rescues. Most of them showed up at my door, knocked, then informed me of their name and that they’d be living with me now. Fine with me; the more the merrier. Animals bring with them an unconditional love that most humans have a hard time finding elsewhere.
You’ve written a sweet story, Emily. Bless your heart for your decision to adopt Astor. And, Chuck, could you be more proud?
Great story! We adopted 3 dogs over the past many decades. The 1st a runt Lhasa we had for 16 years. He came to us as his owners had a baby that was allergic and was about to go to the shelter. Next we found Buster at a shelter as a puppy. The little part Corgy, part Everything stole the heart of everyone he met. He trained us well. We were blessed to have him 17 years and 7 months. Sadly, old age took him from us a few months ago. He impacted many lives and many cried when he died. Now we have Roscoe. Got him just days before his execution day. Part Carin terrier and unknown linage. He is a mommas boy. Every one of them has loved to travel and became an important part of our family. It is hard to think about not having one of the furry creatures around.